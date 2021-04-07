Pushpa Teaser: Allu Arjun's first look as ferocious Pushpa Raj proves another blockbuster is in the making

Ahead of his birthday, the much-awaited first look of Allu Arjun from Pushpa is out and it is sure to leave you stunned.

Advance birthday celebrations have kickstarted for the stylish star, Allu Arjun. The actor celebrates his birthday tomorrow, on April 8 and well, the makers of Pushpa have treated his fans with the first look from the film. The first look of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from Sukumar directorial Pushpa is out and it is intense. Amidst the strong buzz and 2-hour delay, Allu Arjun's first look from the film has clearly been worth the wait. Sharing it on Twitter, the makers wrote, "#ThaggedheLe" The one-minute-twenty-second teaser also gives us a glimpse into Rashmika Mandanna's happy-go-lucky look in pink saree.

Meanwhile, Based on true events, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. It marks Allu Arjun's reunion with director Sukumar and music maestro Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. With this film, fans will see their favourite star AA and 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna, sharing the screen space for the first time. The pan-India film is slated to release on the 13th of August, 2021.

Check out first look teaser below:

Academy Award-Winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is also onboard for the much-awaited Pan-India film. The Telugu film, which will release in all languages will see Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist while Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil are a part of the film in the supporting roles.

The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing are by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati and others share birthday CDP ahead of Stylish Star Allu Arjun's birthday What do you think about Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

