Pushpa Teaser: Here’s how netizens reacted to Allu Arjun’s rugged avatar embodying the role of Pushpa Raj

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa’s teaser stunned fans as soon as the makers shared the video. Take a look at how the fans reacted.

The makers of Pushpa treated fans with the teaser of Allu Arjun’s forthcoming film, a day before the actor’s birthday. Although the short video was enough to create hype about the Sukumar directorial, glimpses of the actor in his new look, added up to the excitement. The film marks the actor’s third project with the director after the duo collaborated in Arya and Arya 2. As a well-known figure in the Telugu film industry, the actor has previously worked in films like Bunny, Happy, and Desamuduru.

In the past, the star has taken up projects where he’s seen playing light-hearted roles. In Pushpa, however, the actor would be seen playing the part of a rough and dangerous character. In the teaser, the star seems like he works as a smuggler of Red Sandalwood. The actor will be joined by Rashmika Mandanna, who will play the female lead in the film. The story follows her journey as a forest officer who gets murdered by goons.

The action-thriller is slated to release on the 13th of August, 2021. As soon as the teaser went up, fans reacted to the actor’s amazing transformation to embody the role of the male lead of the film. The star truly surprised everyone with his rough look as Pushpa Raj, which fans hadn’t witnessed before. Netizens took to their social media handle as soon as the teaser went up to shower love on the film’s intriguing plot and shared their anticipation for the upcoming drama.

Here’s how fans reacted to Pushpa Teaser:

His roles and performances. And the fact that he makes his act so perfect, that no one can perform them better.@alluarjun None can match your commitment and dedication levels #Pushpa #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/1uE6TkIPFX — TeamAlluArjun™ (@RakeshSanjuAAFF) April 7, 2021

Icon star ah ..iconic star antaru ga evaraina #Pushpa — i (@xMselva) April 7, 2021

