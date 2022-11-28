Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release in Russia on December 8

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action entertainer Pushpa: The Rise swept the fans off their feet. Now, the action drama is all ready to reach the Russian audience as the film will be premiering during the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities. While the opening ceremony of the event will be held on 1st December, the cast and crew members of Pushpa: The Rise will attend the screening of the film in St. Petersburg on 3rd December.

Pushpa: The Rise will be presented by the core cast and crew of the film. As we informed you earlier, Allu Arjun will be heading to Russia soon to attend the event. The festival will also feature other five hits from Indian cinema, including SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's directorial My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War.