Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release in Russia on December 8
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's highly appreciated drama Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release in Russia. The project will be premiering in Russian languages in December this year.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action entertainer Pushpa: The Rise swept the fans off their feet. Now, the action drama is all ready to reach the Russian audience as the film will be premiering during the fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities. While the opening ceremony of the event will be held on 1st December, the cast and crew members of Pushpa: The Rise will attend the screening of the film in St. Petersburg on 3rd December.
Pushpa: The Rise will be presented by the core cast and crew of the film. As we informed you earlier, Allu Arjun will be heading to Russia soon to attend the event. The festival will also feature other five hits from Indian cinema, including SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's directorial My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War.
Pushpa: The Rule
The makers are now working on the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. While Allu Arjun will be seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, Rashmika Mandanna will once again entertain the movie buffs as Srivalli. In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the sequel.
Meanwhile, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun revealed that he is extremely thrilled about Pushpa 2. The actor was quoted saying, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best." Pushpa: The Rule has already gone on the floors.
