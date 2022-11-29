Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's Russian trailer out ahead of special premieres

Ahead of the release, special shows of Pushpa: The Rise will be premiered on December 1st and 2nd. The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew. Allu Arjun along with the team will attend the special premier shows in the cinema halls. The screenings will be held in the theatres of the Russian network, Cinema Park, in Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi, and other cities.

Allu Arjun 's biggest hit of his career, Pushpa: The Rise, which created waves at the Indian box office, is all set for international release. The film is gearing up for a grand release in Russia on December 8. Now, the makers took to social media and unveiled the Russian language trailer.

Watch Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise: Russian trailer here:

About Pushpa: The Rise release in Russia

Pushpa: The Rise is one of the six films that will be screened in 24 Russian cities as part of an Indian Films Festival. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War will also be screened at the Indian Film Festival this year.

A while ago, Allu Arjun was captured by the shutterbugs at the Hyderabad airport as he was headed to Russia for the release of Pushpa: The Rise. The actor as usual put his best fashion foot forward in a casual yet comfy look in a white sweatshirt and black trousers, along with his famous Icon cap.

Sequel, Pushpa: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. After the blockbuster first part, the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule has also been announced and is gearing up for the shoot very soon.

A few months ago, the makers launched the sequel with a formal pooja ceremony. Meanwhile, a source close to the film's development revealed to us, "Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December."