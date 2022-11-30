Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun does 'Thaggede Le' pose with Rashmika Mandanna as they promote in Russia

Allu Arjun shared a pic of Pushpa's famous Thaggede le pose from Russia. The pic shows AA, Rashmika, Devi Sri Prasad, Sukumar, and the team doing Thaggede le post during a promotional event in Russia. Sharing the pic on social media, the actor captioned, "PUSHPA IN RUSSIA."

Allu Arjun 's blockbuster film of 2021, Pushpa: The Rise is releasing in Russia. The film is currently in Russia along with Rashmika Mandanna and the team for the grand release. As the Russian version is releasing on December 8, Allu Arjun and the team began promotions. He shared a perfect pic with a signature Thaggede le pose. Yesterday, the Russian trailer was also unveiled on social media ahead of the release on December 8.

About Pushpa The Rise release in Russia

The team reached Russia for the release of the film and will also attend the special premiers. Special shows of Pushpa: The Rise will be premiered on December 1st and 2nd. The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew.

Pushpa: The Rise is one of the six films that will be screened in 24 Russian cities as part of an Indian Films Festival. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War will also be screened at the Indian Film Festival this year.

Pushpa: The Rise is about a labourer named Pushpa who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. The features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special song.

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2, its sequel, is already in the works. The film is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the first part. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the first glimpse of Allu Arjun for the film is set to be out on December 17. "