Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Sukumar reach Russia for the grand release; PICS

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a few pics of the Pushpa team as they reached Russia. Yesterday, the Russian trailer was also unveiled on social media ahead of the release on December 8. Special shows of Pushpa: The Rise will be premiered on December 1st and 2nd. The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew.

After creating waves in India with the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, the star-studded team Allu Arjun , Rashmika Mandanna, and director Sukumar are gearing up for a grand release in Russia. The team reached Russia for the release of the film and also will also attend the special premiers. AA, Rashmika, and the team were welcomed with flower bouquets.

Take a look at the pics of Allu Arjun and team from Russia



About Pushpa: The Rise Russia release

Pushpa: The Rise will release in Russia on December 8. It will be presented by the core cast and crew of the film. The festival will also feature other five hits from Indian cinema, including SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's directorial My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War.

Pushpa: The Rule shoot

After the blockbuster first part, the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule has also been announced and is gearing up for the shoot very soon. Allu Arjun will once again impress the fans as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, while Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli from the original drama. Additionally, Fahadh Faasil will also play his character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the sequel.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the first glimpse of Allu Arjun for the film is set to be out on December 17. "Pushpa: The Rise had taken the box office by storm with solid performances by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the makers are planning to treat Bunny's fans with something very special on one year of Pushpa: The Rise, i.e. December 17," reveals a source close to the development.