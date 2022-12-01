Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun rocks ethnic wear as he promotes the blockbuster in Russia with Rashmika Mandanna

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which became a hit in Indian cinema, is gearing up for release in Russia. The actor along with the team flew to Russia yesterday to promote and release their film. On the first day of promotions, Allu Arjun wore a black ethnic look and twinned with his team. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sukumar, and Devi Sri Prasad twinned in black attires at the first promotions in Russia. AA, who is known as a 'Stylish star', rocked ethnic attire in a black kurta pajama paired up with a leather jacket. Rashmika Mandanna also looked pretty in a black dress with a pink overcoat. The pics of the Pushpa team are currently going viral on social media. And just like us, fans are going gaga over Allu Arjun's stylish avatar.

Take a look at Allu Arjun and his team's pics from promotions in Russia

Pushpa: The Rise release in Russia As the Russian version is releasing on December 8, Allu Arjun and the team have begun promotions. Yesterday, the actor shared a perfect pic doing the signature Thaggede Le pose with his team. He actor the pic captioned, "PUSHPA IN RUSSIA."