Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun rocks ethnic wear as he promotes the blockbuster in Russia with Rashmika Mandanna
On the first day of promotions, Allu Arjun wore a black ethnic look and twinned with his team. The Russian version is releasing on December 8 in theatres.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which became a hit in Indian cinema, is gearing up for release in Russia. The actor along with the team flew to Russia yesterday to promote and release their film. On the first day of promotions, Allu Arjun wore a black ethnic look and twinned with his team.
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sukumar, and Devi Sri Prasad twinned in black attires at the first promotions in Russia. AA, who is known as a 'Stylish star', rocked ethnic attire in a black kurta pajama paired up with a leather jacket. Rashmika Mandanna also looked pretty in a black dress with a pink overcoat. The pics of the Pushpa team are currently going viral on social media. And just like us, fans are going gaga over Allu Arjun's stylish avatar.
Take a look at Allu Arjun and his team's pics from promotions in Russia
Pushpa: The Rise release in Russia
As the Russian version is releasing on December 8, Allu Arjun and the team have begun promotions. Yesterday, the actor shared a perfect pic doing the signature Thaggede Le pose with his team. He actor the pic captioned, "PUSHPA IN RUSSIA."
Allu Arjun and the team will attend special premiere shows in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December.
Pushpa: The Rise is one of the six films that will be screened in 24 Russian cities as part of an Indian Films Festival. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's My name is Khan, Babbar Subhash's Disco Dance, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Dangal, and Siddharth Anand's War will also be screened at the Indian Film Festival this year.
Pushpa: The Rule
The makers are now working on the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. While Allu Arjun will be seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar directorial, Rashmika Mandanna will once again entertain the movie buffs as Srivalli. In addition to this, Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his character Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the sequel.