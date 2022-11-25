Pushpa: The Rise: Allu Arjun to head to Russia for the film's premiere; Details Inside

While the audience cannot wait to know what's in store next with Pushpa 2, the film is getting bigger and bigger with time. Allu Arjun, along with his film Pushpa, Part 1 , is now set to achieve yet another milestone. Set to create noise on the international stage and how.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise is set to release in Russia in December 2022. Now we have heard, Allu Arjun is all set to travel to Russia next week as Sukumar's blockbuster film will premiere there for the audience.

Bunny himself is thrilled to see how the Russian audience reacts to the film. 2022 has turned out to be a special year for AA. He was invited to represent the country as grand marshal at the annual India Day parade in New York. The stylish star added an extra feather to his hat after being bestowed with the title of 'Indian Of The Year'.

Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun has been constantly making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in Pushpa: The Rule.

Meanwhile, a source close to the film's development revealed to us, "Sukumar is leaving no stone unturned to make sure Pushpa 2 also becomes bigger and better than Pushpa: The Rise. He has planned a lot of test shoots in Bangkok and other places and once he is satisfied with the output, he will go ahead with the final shoot which is likely to begin in the first week of December."

