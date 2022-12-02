Pushpa: The Rise in Russia: 'Namaste' from India says Allu Arjun as he addresses Russian fans

The craze for Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise has taken over Russia. As the action entertainer is all set to release in the country on the 8th of December this year, the team is on a promotional spree. Yesterday, 1st December marked the first day of the film's promotion and the team managed to add to the hype for the drama.

Recently, Allu Arjun attended a promotional event for Pushpa: The Rise, and he began his address to the gathering with a 'Namaste' from India. The fans went bananas after this and started cheering for our Pushpa Raj. As you might already know that AA has a very special place in this wardrobe for black. For this event as well, he carried an all-black attire like a pro.

