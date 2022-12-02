Pushpa: The Rise in Russia: 'Namaste' from India says Allu Arjun as he addresses Russian fans
Allu Arjun recently attended a promotional event in Russia, and as he addressed the fans, he commenced his speech with a 'Namaste'. Take a look at the video.
The craze for Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise has taken over Russia. As the action entertainer is all set to release in the country on the 8th of December this year, the team is on a promotional spree. Yesterday, 1st December marked the first day of the film's promotion and the team managed to add to the hype for the drama.
Recently, Allu Arjun attended a promotional event for Pushpa: The Rise, and he began his address to the gathering with a 'Namaste' from India. The fans went bananas after this and started cheering for our Pushpa Raj. As you might already know that AA has a very special place in this wardrobe for black. For this event as well, he carried an all-black attire like a pro.
Check out the video below:
Saami Saami in Russia
Yesterday, a video of a Russian family grooving to the popular song from Pushpa: The Rise, Saami Saami left the netizens awestruck. This peppy track featuring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna created a lot of buzz among Indian viewers as well.
Pushpa: The Rule
Movie buffs will once again get to witness Allu Arjun in the Pushpa Raj avatar in the second installment of the popular franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Just like the original drama, the sequel is also being made under the direction of Sukumar. Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that the makers plan to unveil the initial sneak peek from the film on 17th December this year, "Pushpa: The Rise had taken the box office by storm with solid performances by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the makers are planning to treat Bunny's fans with something very special on the completion of one year of Pushpa: The Rise, i.e. December 17."
