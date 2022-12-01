Pushpa: The Rise: WATCH adorable dance performance of Russian family on song Saami Saami

Blockbuster Indian hit Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release in Russia on 8th December this year. As the craze from the action entertainer reaches its peak, a video of a Russian family grooving to the popular song from the film, Saami Saami has surfaced on social media. The video is proof of the excitement for the movie across borders.

In the meantime, after a successful Press Conference, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and the rest of the team have kickstarted the promotions of the film. Today 1st December marked the first day of the promotion and going by the pictures doing rounds on the internet, the team had a blast. The makers also shared some happy pictures of the Pushpa team on social media, along with the caption, “Happy faces at the Day 1 of promotions in Moscow. #PushpaTheRise Russian Language Special premiere show today in Moscow."