Pushpa: The Rise: WATCH adorable dance performance of Russian family on song Saami Saami
As Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release in Russia, an adorable video of a Russian family dancing on the popular song from the film Saami Saami. Take a look at the video.
Blockbuster Indian hit Pushpa: The Rise is all set to release in Russia on 8th December this year. As the craze from the action entertainer reaches its peak, a video of a Russian family grooving to the popular song from the film, Saami Saami has surfaced on social media. The video is proof of the excitement for the movie across borders.
In the meantime, after a successful Press Conference, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and the rest of the team have kickstarted the promotions of the film. Today 1st December marked the first day of the promotion and going by the pictures doing rounds on the internet, the team had a blast. The makers also shared some happy pictures of the Pushpa team on social media, along with the caption, “Happy faces at the Day 1 of promotions in Moscow. #PushpaTheRise Russian Language Special premiere show today in Moscow."
Check out the video below:
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sukumar, and Devi Sri Prasad were seen twinning in black attires at the first promotional event in Russia. While AA looked stylish as ever in a black kurta pajama paired up with a leather jacket, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a black dress with a pink overcoat.
Pushpa: The Rule shoot
Up next, Allu Arjun will be seen as Pushpa Raj once again in the second installment of the Sukumar directorial titled Pushpa: The Rule. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are planning to release the primary glimpse from the film on 17th December this year, "Pushpa: The Rise had taken the box office by storm with solid performances by Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the makers are planning to treat Bunny's fans with something very special on the completion of one year of Pushpa: The Rise, i.e. December 17."
