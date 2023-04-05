Pushpa The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer, looks gorgeous in new poster

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her iconic role, Srivalli in Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. It is the sequel to the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster of Rashmika as Srivalli and she looks gorgeous.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the new poster of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. She looks gorgeous in a half saree, with her tresses open and red bindi. Fans are showering love on the poster and can't wait to see what the actress has in store in the second part. Her performance as Srivalli was highly praised by audiences and critics in the first part.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Team #PushpaTheRule wishes the gorgeous 'Srivalli' aka

@iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to RULE our hearts."

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's poster from Pushpa The Rule here:

Big update on Allu Arjun's birthday

It is going to be a feast for fans as another update is on the way in the next few days. The highly anticipated official teaser of Pushpa 2, which started rolling in Andra Pradesh recently, has finally got a release date. As per the latest updates, the much-awaited teaser, which has been named the 'First glimpse video' will be released on April 7, this year on the special occasion of leading man Allu Arjun's 41st birthday. The exciting update was confirmed by the makers with a special poster, recently.

Today, the makers also shared a video to announce that the first glimpse of Allu Arjun aka Pushpa will be out at 4 PM on April 7. The video shows a search for Pushpa with people doing rallies, and television channels speaking about him. The makers wrote that 'Hunt for Pushpa' will be out on April 7.



About Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa’s release marked the first pan-India film of Allu Arjun and the actor got immense love and fame with his role as Pushpa Raj. The actor will return to his role in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will cast the original characters, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil, and others. The much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, will get a pan-Indian release like its original.

Directed by Sukumar, the shoot of Pushpa 2 began in December and wrapped up its first schedule in Vizag. We have also heard, the plot of the sequel will be a closure to Pushpa Raj's life. His childhood and relationships with his father and half-siblings will be explored in Pushpa 2. The clash between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh (Fahadh Faasil) will continue in this epic conclusion to the two-parted series.

Pushpa: The Rule will be released in 2024. An official confirmation is awaited.

