Pushpa to Animal: Top 5 films that Mahesh Babu reportedly turned down

Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Tollywood, today. Over the years, the actor has made a name for himself, portraying varying roles, in a variety of different genres. But, as in the case of any actor, there have been instances where the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor has turned down films that eventually went on to be blockbuster hits. Here are five films that Mahesh Babu turned down:

Idiot

Idiot is a 2002 action romantic comedy film, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film, which was a remake of the 2002 Kannada film Appu, by the same director, was initially offered to Mahesh Babu. But, Mahesh Babu turned down the role due to unknown reasons. The role eventually went to Ravi Teja, who fit in perfectly. The film went on to become a box-office success, with the makers garnering praise all over.

Check out the trailer here

Leader

Leader is a 2010 political drama film written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film was initially offered to Mahesh Babu, who reportedly turned it down due to the extensive physical transformation that was required for the role. The role was later portrayed by debutant Rana Daggubati, who earned praise for a mature performance in his debut film. The film featured an ensemble cast involving Richa Gangopadhyay, Suhasini Maniratnam, Priya Anand, Suman, and more, and has developed quite a fanbase over the years.

Check out the trailer of the film here

Ghajini

Ghajini is a 2005 action thriller film in Tamil, helmed by AR Murugadoss. The film is loosely based on Christopher Nolan’s 2000 film Memento. It is reported that the lead role was initially offered to the Athidhi actor, who turned it down due to unknown reasons. The role eventually went to Suriya, who received widespread acclaim for his acting in the film. The music for the film was composed by Harris Jayaraj, and the film went on to become the third highest-grossing Tamil film that year. Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss would eventually collaborate for the 2017 film Spyder.

Check out the trailer below

Pushpa

The 2021 action drama film, helmed by Sukumar, was reportedly offered to Mahesh Babu. The Spyder actor turned down the role, owing to the raw and gritty nature of the script, as well as the extensive physical transformation that the character demanded. The role eventually went to Allu Arjun, and the rest is history!

Check out the trailer below

Animal

The upcoming Hindi film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was reportedly initially offered to Mahesh Babu, who unfortunately had to decline it as the dark, and grotesque nature of the character did not align with the actor’s personal beliefs. The trailer for the film just dropped recently, and the film is set to hit the big screens on 1st December, this year.

Check out the trailer below

Mahesh Babu on the work front

Mahesh Babu will next be seen in the highly anticipated action drama film Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film features an ensemble cast, including Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and more. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on 12th January, 2024.

