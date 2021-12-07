Pushpa Trailer Twitter Reaction: Twitterati deem it as outstanding & hail Allu Arjun

The much-anticipated trailer of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming venture Pushpa-The Rise is finally here.

The trailer gives the audience a sneak peak into the struggle between natives of the forests in which the rare red sandalwood grows and the smugglers of this rare treasure. The trailer is packed with some effective dialogues, making for a promising cinematic experience.

Twitter has been buzzing with positive reactions ever since the release of the trailer. Director Radha Krishna Kumar took to the micro blogging site to share, “What an amazing trailer #sukmar sirrrr!! Your passion and vision is unparalleled. And words aren’t enough to describe @alluarjun sirr, you just rocked it to next level as #PushpaRaj !! Eagerly waiting to see #Pushpa in theatres. Wishing a great success to @MythriOfficial and team”. Another prominent filmmaker Sudheer Varma wrote, “ #Taggedhele… The trailer is OUTSTANDING”. Some other reactions from Twitterati included, “#Pushpa - This thing is going to cross all language barriers and break many records.” And “Here is the glimpses of a world #Pushpa has created”.

#PushpaTrailer is Grand and brilliant @alluarjun gari Terrific makeover #Sukumar & team's technical brilliance is clearly visible.. @ThisIsDSP sir ji you took it to next level with that Racy background score.Wishing the best https://t.co/Z69dUiqvpN@MythriOfficial pic.twitter.com/KXvRMVOC0f — Bobby (@dirbobby) December 7, 2021

Killing ittt @alluarjun all that swag in all those dialogues Good luck to Sukumar Sir and the entire team special mention to @ThisIsDSP for the very intimating theme track https://t.co/eXeyR1hYMQ — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 7, 2021

Tweets on Dec 18th ;)



Vaarni movie lo intha content pettukoni trailer lo pelli koothurni dachinattu dhaacharu..



BGM kummi 10gadu !



Theatres shaking akkada !! #PushpaTrailer ) December 7, 2021

Indeed #PushpaTrailer is fire

Take a bow @alluarjun

Dying to see you on big screen

MASS at it's best

Wishing you and team #Pushpa all the very best

I really wish it may achieve humongous success and it may collect huge at box office and win the millions of hearts pic.twitter.com/RNFtAStqJy

— Harsh Desai Filmy (@HarshDesaiFilmy) December 7, 2021

Damn. What a mass trailer. Allu Arjun is a real mass material #Pushparaj THAGGEDHE LE #AlluArjun #PushpaTrailer pic.twitter.com/SmRxQCobyq — Priangka Elizabeth (@ameldawrites) December 7, 2021

chudanga chudanga trailer cut perfect undhi anipistundi #PushpaTrailer December 7, 2021

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa- The Rise also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role. The film's score has been done by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography has been taken care of by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek. Pushpa- The Rise is slated for a theatrical release on 17 December 2021 in Telugu and it will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

