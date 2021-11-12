Pushpaka Vimanam Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Anand Deverakonda starrer

The romantic comedy entertainer, Pushpaka Vimanam starring Anand Deverakonda has released in cinemas today, November 12, 2021. The film created an immense buzz ahead of its release as Anand along with his brother Vijay Deverakonda, left no stone unturned to promote Pushpaka Vimanam. The film is finally out for the audience is getting a positive response from the audience.

A Twitter user wrote, "#PushpakaVimanam…!! It is a good funny flight but just took little longer than expected to reach the destination (end).! Exciting take off, funny while climbing up the altitude, turbulence in the middle and finally landed with some heavy emotions..! #MarkKRobin BGM."

The first half of the film has managed to highly entertain the audience. However, the second half is getting mixed reviews. The BGM in Pushpaka Vimanam is said to be the highlight of all.

Check out what the audience has to say about the film:

#PushpakaVimanam Review :



Rating : 2.5/5



Positives:

#AnandDeverakonda

Few Comedy Portions



Negatives:

Prolonged Second Half

Lack of Convincing Narrative

Slow-paced Narrative

Cliched Final Portions#PushpakaVimanamreview — I'm Vishal (@ImVishal_45) November 12, 2021

#PushpakaVimanam…!! It is a good funny flight but just took little longer than expected to reach the destination (end).! Exciting take off, funny while climbing up the altitude, turbulence in the middle and finally landed with some heavy emotions..! #MarkKRobin BGM ! 3/5..! — FDFS Review (@ReviewFdfs) November 12, 2021

2nd half mamul lag kadu.. akkadakkada comedy good.. li8 movie #pushpakavimanam — sravan (@sravanrox) November 12, 2021

First half colourful ga twist tho ended

Second half thrilling and comedy thone untadi

Simple ga bagundi #PushpakaVimanam — Viratian (@kohli_fanboy) November 12, 2021

Positive Talk all over

Perfect Comedy timing #PushpakaVimanam Blockbuster for Anand Deverakonda @ananddeverkonda pic.twitter.com/ggcW8UPZh0 — Mokshith reddy (@OutsideRelax) November 12, 2021

#Showtime #165 @_PVRCinemas #PushpakaVimanam (Telugu) -- 2.75/5

Second half could have been much better

An OK Watch — t n varma (@tnvarma453) November 12, 2021

Good one #PushpakaVimanam @ananddeverkonda killed the performance . @SaanveMegghana police station scene lo acting super . @GeethSaini you are too cute — Ustaad Rowdy (@PKVDFan) November 12, 2021

There is fun, comedy, drama, emotions and suspense to make it a pucca entertainer for the audience. Anand Deverakonda plays the role of a government school teacher in the film directed by Damodara.

Pushpaka Vimanam also stars Saanve Megghana and Geeth Saini in the lead roles. Vijay did over-the-top promotions as it is not just his brother Anand's film but is also presenting it.