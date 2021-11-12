Pushpaka Vimanam Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Anand Deverakonda starrer

Published on Nov 12, 2021
   
Pushpaka Vimanam Twitter Review: Here's what audience has to say about Anand Deverakonda starrer
The romantic comedy entertainer, Pushpaka Vimanam starring Anand Deverakonda has released in cinemas today, November 12, 2021. The film created an immense buzz ahead of its release as Anand along with his brother Vijay Deverakonda, left no stone unturned to promote Pushpaka Vimanam. The film is finally out for the audience is getting a positive response from the audience. 

A Twitter user wrote, "#PushpakaVimanam…!! It is a good funny flight but just took little longer than expected to reach the destination (end).! Exciting take off, funny while climbing up the altitude, turbulence in the middle and finally landed with some heavy emotions..! #MarkKRobin BGM."

The first half of the film has managed to highly entertain the audience. However, the second half is getting mixed reviews. The BGM in Pushpaka Vimanam is said to be the highlight of all. 

Check out what the audience has to say about the film: 

There is fun, comedy, drama, emotions and suspense to make it a pucca entertainer for the audience. Anand Deverakonda plays the role of a government school teacher in the film directed by Damodara. 

Pushpaka Vimanam also stars Saanve Megghana and Geeth Saini in the lead roles. Vijay did over-the-top promotions as it is not just his brother Anand's film but is also presenting it. 

