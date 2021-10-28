Pushpa's Saami Saami Song: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna are full of energy in this groovy track

Saami Saami, the third single from the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 is finally out. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa is one of the much-anticipated films. Adding excitement to the ongoing buzz, the makers have released the third song. Sung by Mounika Yadav, Saami Saami has been penned by Chandrabose and the music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are full of energy in this groovy track. The hype around the film's release is crazy and fans cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. The story of the film revolves around the red sandalwood smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Karan Johar calls Allu Arjun 'an absolute superstar' as he cheers for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi

The cinematography is by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek while edit is by Karthika Srinivas. The first part of the film is scheduled to release on 17 December 2021, while the second part will be out in 2022, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.