Pushpa:The Rise: Makers tease fans with exciting update; Allu Arjun & Fahadh Faasil face off scenes being shot

The upcoming pan Indian film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is one of the most anticipated films. Today, the makers took to Twitter and announced that gripping face-off scenes between Allu Arjun and antagonist Fahadh Faasil are being shot. With this, it will be pack up for Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun is playing the role of Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil is playing the role of a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the powerful antagonist. The first look of Fahadh's character in ultimately new avatar created a rage on the internet as the actor is known to put the best foot while sinking in the role.

Pushpa is being made in two parts, first part is titled Pushpa: The Rise. Every single buzz about the film garners crazy attention from the fans owing to the star-studded cast and other factors. The film is also creating a fair bit of hype as Director Sukumar and Allu Arjun previously collaborated on the films like Arya and Arya 2, which became blockbusters at the box office.

Pushpa is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore will be seen in supporting roles. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Also Read: Akhil Akkineni, Bhaskar & team celebrate wrap up of Most Eligible Bachelor; Pooja Hegde misses the bash

Pushpa will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres on December 17. The makers preponed the release from 25 to 17 to avoid a clash with 's 83.