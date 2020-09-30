Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon & three Tamil directors come together for an anthology film
Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj have come together for a dream project titled, Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The directors will be seen putting their best talent and creativity together for an anthology of five Tamil short films featuring stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope. Putham Pudhu Kaalai will release on October 16th in over 200 countries and territories on Amazon Prime. Putham Pudhu Kaalai was shot in compliance with rules and regulations set by the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) for filming during the ‘Unlock’ phase.
The anthology includes 5 short films – The very first is directed by Sudha K Kongara titled, "Ilamai Idho Idho" starring Jayaram ,Kalidas Jayaram (Poomaram) and Urvashi (Soorarai Pottru) and Kalyani Priyadarshan.
The second titled Avarum Naanum/Avalum Naanum is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon (Yennai Arindhaal) starring M.S. Bhaskar (Sivaji: The Boss) and Ritu Varma (Pelli Choopulu).
The third film is called, Coffee, Anyone? directed by and starring Suhasini Mani Ratnam (Sindhu Bhairavi), Anu Hasan (Indira), Shruti Haasan (Treadstone).
The fourth one is titled, Reunion, which is directed by Rajiv Menon (Kandukondain Kandukondain) starring, Andrea (Vada Chennai), Leela Samson (OK Kanmani) and Sikkhil Gurucharan.
and the last is Miracle directed by Karthik Subbaraj (Petta) featuring Bobby Simha (Petta), Muthu Kumar (Pattas).
Super happy to be a part of this project. Can’t wait for you guys to catch #PuthamPudhuKaalai on @PrimeVideoIN, Oct 16th. #SudhaKongara @dirrajivmenon
@gauthamvasudevmenon #KarthikSubbaraj @suhasinihasan pic.twitter.com/ip03M5gPOY
— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) September 30, 2020