Putham Pudhu Kaalai Title Track: GV Prakash’s composition for the anthology RELEASED by the makers

The makers of the upcoming Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai have released the film's title track which shows montages from the film.

After a short video promo, the makers of the upcoming Tamil anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai have now revealed the video of title track composed by GV Prakash. The video starts with GV Prakash getting a spark to compose the tune and how his day starts with a splash of music. It then shows several montages of the film. In the beginning, we see the cast members relishing their favourite food, and how happy they are while doing it.

Next comes their happy moments from the film. We get to see Anu Haasan jumping in joy after seeing her pregnancy test, and many such blissful moments. The title track ends with the cast members’ heart-breaking moments. They all can be seen tearing up for something that happened in their lives. The title track hints that the film will be filled with emotions. This has stirred up the expectations of audience who are waiting for the film to be released.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna wraps up her Tamil debut Sulthan with Karthi: Thank you for tolerating me

Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, Gautham Menon, Karthik Subbaraj and Sudha Kongara Prasad have joined forces for the anthology. The film will stream on October 16. Shruti Haasan, Anu Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Sikkil Gurucharan, Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ritu Varma, MS Bhaskar and Bobby Simha will be seen playing the lead roles in the film.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×