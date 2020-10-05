  1. Home
Putham Pudhu Kaalai Trailer: Multi directorial anthology promises beautiful tales of love & second chances

In the trailer, glimpses of all the five stories are shown, in which we can see that the stories will be about different relationships and how they make it through the lockdown.
It was recently announced by video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that they will be releasing their first Tamil anthology film titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Today, ace director Mani Ratnam and composer AR Rahman released the film's trailer. Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Rajiv Menon, Gautham Menon, Karthik Subbaraj and Sudha Kongara Prasad have joined hands for the anthology. The film will stream on October 16.

What we see in the two-minute-long trailer is some glimpses of tales with intense love, hope and second chances. It starts with the story of 21-day lockdown imposed by the government for COVID 19. Glimpses of all the five stories are shown, in which we can see that the stories will be about different relationships and how they make it through the lockdown. Launching the trailer, AR Rahman wrote, "Delighted to launch the trailer of #PuthamPudhuKaalai. Congratulations to the team on their new beginnings! (sic)."

Shruti Haasan, Anu Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Sikkil Gurucharan, Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ritu Varma, MS Bhaskar and Bobby Simha will be seen playing the lead roles in the film. The makers of the film released a press release, according to which they have followed all the norms to be followed for lockdown while shooting the film. The statement read, “Putham Pudhu Kaalai will feature stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope set and filmed in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown."

