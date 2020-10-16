Putham Pudhu Kaalai Twitter Review: The light hearted Tamil anthology receives phenomenal response

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Twitter Review: Moviegoers are super impressed by the 5 directors and have once again proved, content is the king.

The first-ever Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai has released today online and it is receiving a positive response on social media. The much-anticipated anthology showcases 5 stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope. Putham Pudhu Kaalai has short stories that have been shot in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown by 5 of the most celebrated directors in Tamil cinema – Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is receiving a good response on social media ever since its release today. The light-hearted anthology has managed to win the hearts of the audience. Moviegoers are super impressed by the 5 directors and have once again proved, content is the king. One of the Twitter users wrote, "From the gems of Tamil cinemas. This film makes me to cry, to feel love, sometimes more emotional, teaches what family is, love can't be restricted to ages and miracles can be vice-versa. An absolute soul musical again from @gvprakash."

Check out the Twitter review of Putham Pudhu Kaalai:

Also Read: Putham Pudhu Kaalai Title Track: GV Prakash’s composition for the anthology RELEASED by the makers

Shruti Haasan, Anu Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Sikkil Gurucharan, Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ritu Varma, MS Bhaskar and Bobby Simha are seen in the lead roles of the first-ever Tamil anthology released on Amazon Prime.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai is fun-filled, about love, hope and everything worth the watch. Have you watched it already? Let us know in the comment section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×