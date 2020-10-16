Putham Pudhu Kaalai Twitter Review: The light hearted Tamil anthology receives phenomenal response
The first-ever Tamil anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai has released today online and it is receiving a positive response on social media. The much-anticipated anthology showcases 5 stories of love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope. Putham Pudhu Kaalai has short stories that have been shot in the times of the COVID-19 lockdown by 5 of the most celebrated directors in Tamil cinema – Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratman, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj.
Putham Pudhu Kaalai is receiving a good response on social media ever since its release today. The light-hearted anthology has managed to win the hearts of the audience. Moviegoers are super impressed by the 5 directors and have once again proved, content is the king. One of the Twitter users wrote, "From the gems of Tamil cinemas. This film makes me to cry, to feel love, sometimes more emotional, teaches what family is, love can't be restricted to ages and miracles can be vice-versa. An absolute soul musical again from @gvprakash."
Check out the Twitter review of Putham Pudhu Kaalai:
From the gems of Tamil cinemas.
This film makes me to cry, to feel love, sometimes more emotional, teaches what family is, love can't be restricted to ages and miracles can be vice-versa.
An obsolute soul musical again from @gvprakash #puthamputhukaalai
Watch it in @primevideoin pic.twitter.com/ZCEaG1np0I
— Padam paarthu Kathai Sol (@ppks_offl) October 16, 2020
The emotional convo between Bhaskar and @riturv was hard hitting . BTW crying with that pinkish nose , y soo cute @riturv .#PuthamPuthuKaalai
— 19:29 (@Gkrish_tweets) October 16, 2020
#PuthamPuthuKaalai was so fresh and magical, I can't seem to pick a favourite! @Sudhakongara_of @menongautham @hasinimani @DirRajivMenon @karthiksubbaraj here's to the 'hope' that you'll collaborate again ;)
— Madhavan (@madhavanxrajesh) October 16, 2020
#PuthamPuthuKaalai
#IlamaiIdhoIdho
Both @kalidas700 and @kalyanipriyan ’s endearing chemistry hits all the right notes. Composer @gvprakash superb musical form, filling in the gaps neatly. Middle class life style portrayed so well by #SudhaKongara pic.twitter.com/2aESKfAtgD
— SHANKAR CHIYAAN (@ShankarNaresh1) October 16, 2020
Worth Watching
Karthik subburaj's Cut #Miracle was hillarious
Gvm n Sudha kongra's cut was top notch and well made
Suhashini n Rajiev's cut was a classyone but little slow but worth the content@karthiksubbaraj @menongautham
— மனிதன் (@VijayFansDen) October 16, 2020
Sudha Kongara's FILM is WOW
Brilliant Performances from #Jayaram, #Urvashi, @kalidas700 and @kalyanipriyan
Lovely film with beautiful emotions weaved in like a MELODY #PuthamPuthuKaalai
— Jeya Suriya (@MSPMovieManiac) October 15, 2020
#PuthamPuthuKaalai is surreal. an breeze like experience ; do watch#AmazonPrime
— tessa (@swagpataudi) October 16, 2020
What a story plots...
loved the film and music #PuthamPuthuKaalai pic.twitter.com/CGNjh5gzVQ
—(@Delhibabu03) October 16, 2020
Shruti Haasan, Anu Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Sikkil Gurucharan, Jayaram, Urvashi, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ritu Varma, MS Bhaskar and Bobby Simha are seen in the lead roles of the first-ever Tamil anthology released on Amazon Prime.
Putham Pudhu Kaalai is fun-filled, about love, hope and everything worth the watch. Have you watched it already? Let us know in the comment section below.