Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa Review: Stories of lockdown woven together beautifully

Title: Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa

Cast: Joju George, Nadiya, Arjun Das, Lijomol Jose, Gouri Kishan, Aiswarya Lekshmi, etc.

Director: Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumitha, Surya Krishna and Richard Antony

Rating: 3.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

After all the wait and love, Amazon Original Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is finally out on the OTT giant and it is the apt series to watch during the lockdown again. This has five episodes with a duration of 30 to 40 minutes each.

The first one is titled Muga Kavasa Mutham directed by Balaji Mohan, starring Gouri G Kishan and Teejay Arunasalam in lead roles. During the lockdown, two constables’ help a couple meet each other, elope as the girl is forced to marry the groom her parents have chosen. Well, it is not so easy with the COVID protocols. But these cops, make it happen and also realise that they like each other. Though the episode is quite a short one, it is to the point and cute. Gouri is a sweet soul and wishes for the good of all the patients in the ambulance which drive pass through her when she is on duty. Teejay a tough cop who follows rules only. Their combination is worth watching.

Loners is the second episode and it is definitely the most encouraging and feel good one. Directed by Halitha Shameem, Loners has Arjun Das and Lijomol Jose of Jai Bhim fame in the lead roles. The title says it all. This film is about two individuals who lost their loved ones during this pandemic and are stuck at different places due to the uncertainty. All they need is some attention and company. They connect through an online wedding celebration, and then a platform for loners this season. While Arjun plays an introvert, Jose plays someone who is full of energy. When their energies get exchanged, the story turns beautiful.

Joju George and Nadiya have collaborated for the very first time to play a couple on screen. They joined hands for Mouname Paarvayai, which is the third episode in this series. This one is directed by Madhumita and the team and has only two dialogues. It is a heart touching story of a couple who come to talking terms after one of them is affected with COVID. What a performance by these two senior stars! Their eyes speak everything and the emotions are shown beautifully. A home is never a home when there is turbulence in between the couple.

Directed by Surya Krishna, starring Sananth and Dilip Subramanyam in key roles, The Mask is about the suffering of gay couple and how COVID makes one of them realise that besides the mask we are wearing these days, there are a lot of other masks we have been wearing throughout our life, and that it is time to remove them. Sananth, who plays Arjun in this one, opens up to their parents that he’s gay and leaves the house as his parents refuse to accept him. Quite an emotional one this is.

Nizhal Tharum Indhum by Richard Antony is completely contrary to the above ones. It is a little dark, sad and depressing, but emotional too. Starring Aiswarya Lekshmi in the lead role, this one talks about what all can happen, and shouldn’t be happening in between a father and daughter when the mother dies. Definitely a single man show and Aiswarya has outdone it this time.

In these tough times, all you need is support and love from people around you and that’s what Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is all about. During this lockdown time, once again, watching this series would be an eye-opening one to many out there.