Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa Teaser: An anthology about hope and love amidst despair

Following the success of first edition, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa promises to enthral audiences yet again with a heartwarming narrative. The much-awaited teaser for Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is finally out and it looks every bit captivating. The five-episode Amazon Original series is about love, loss, life, friendship, family and hope.

Each episode shares a story of love, resilience, and humanity, set against the life-altering challenges of the second COVID lockdown. The upcoming show is headlined by talent like Joju George, Nadiya Moidu, Lijomol Jose, Arjun Das, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa premieres on Prime Video on 14 January in India and worldwide.

WATCH THE TEASER BELOW:

The anthology is focused on a message of hope and love amidst despair. The episodes in the second instalment of the Tamil anthology include:

• “Mugakavasa Mutham,” directed by Balaji Mohan features Gouri Kishan and TeeJay Arunasalam.

• “Loners,” directed by Halitha Shameem, features Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das.

• “Mouname Paarvayaai,” directed by Madhumita, features Nadiya Moidu and Joju George.

• “Nizhal Tharum Idham,” directed by Richard Anthony features Aishwarya Lekshmi and Nirmal Pillai.

• “The Mask,” directed by Surya Krishna, features Sananth and Dhilip Subbarayan.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dhanush says 'my brother is my godfather'; Reacts to rumours on playing a dual role in Naane Varuven