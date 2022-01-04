Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa trailer OUT: 5-episode anthology is a beautiful mix of heartwarming stories

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa, the 5-episode anthology which is centered around stories of hope, resilience and human spirit is finally out. It looks every bit captivating as it brings out some heartwarming, realistic stories.

The stories feature Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das, Dhilip Subbarayan, Gouri G Kishan, Joju George, Lijomol Jose, Nadiya Moidu, Nirmal Pillai, Sananth, and TeeJay Arunasalam as the lead actors.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa has 5 stand-alone episodes that are about the challenges faced by the characters in the second lockdown of the COVID pandemic. Each story - Mugakavasa Mutham, Loners, Mouname Paarvayaai, Nizhal Tharum Idham and The Mask - beautifully communicates the spirit of resilience.

Check out the trailer below:

Here's what each director has to say about their short story:

Balaji Mohan, director of Mugakavasa Mutham, said, “Mugakavasa Mutham weaves together two of the most basic emotions of love and longing that was marred in the pandemic. Through Gouri and Teejay’s characters we have attempted to show love finds a way even in tough times, we just need to keep the faith. It’s a story that young people across the globe will relate to and I am looking forward to receiving the audience's reactions after the premiere on Amazon Prime Video.”

Halitha Shameem, director of Loners, shared, “My story is about how the pandemic and lockdown pushed us to find connections and support at the most unexpected places. It’s also about staying afloat especially when alone. Loners brings together two wonderful actors Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das, and is bound to tug at the audience’s heartstrings. I am very excited that viewers across the world can enjoy these uplifting stories on Amazon Prime Video.”

Madhumita, director of Mouname Paarvayaai, said, “In these two years of lockdowns and isolation, we've been given an opportunity to evaluate & re-evaluate our perspective on relationships. This film is my take on the relationship between a middle-aged couple, portrayed by Nadiya Moidu and Joju George, living by themselves. The people behind the voice tend to fade to the background as life's everyday drudgery takes forefront. What do we do then, when this certainty is confronted by an uncertain future? I am happy to be able to put forward my perspective to viewers in more than 240 countries and territories through its global launch on Amazon Prime Video.”

Richard Anthony, director of Nizhal Tharum Idham, said, “Aishwarya’s story is about how the pandemic becomes the backdrop for her character as she goes on an inward journey and deals with the ups and downs of that emotional rollercoaster. These turbulent times have been quite hard on many and I am certain that the audiences will feel her sentiments very closely. I am eagerly awaiting reactions from viewers from across the globe, when the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video.”

Surya Krishna, director of The Mask, shared, “In The Mask, I have highlighted that the pandemic put us in unique situations and, sometimes, it inadvertently helped us in more than one way, at least that's how the movie wants to manifest itself to build hope amidst the situation. Sananth and Dhilip’s characters also have an out-of-the-blue rendezvous, experience emotions that are an outcome of this COVID and figure out a way through it. I am glad that through Amazon Prime Video I am able to take the inspirational story to audiences across 240-plus countries and territories and they will hopefully enjoy it.”

The 5-episode anthology is all set to release this festive season of Pongal, 14 January, on Prime Video.

Also Read: Valimai Makers confirm 'NO CHANGE' in film's release date; Hindi trailer to be out tomorrow