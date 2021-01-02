Putta Story: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s Matser release the Kannada version of Kutty Story song

A couple of days back, the makers released the film's Kannada poster. Master is set to hit the big screens on January 13.

It was announced a couple of days back that the upcoming film Master will be released in Kannada and the makers shared a poster for the same. Now, they have released the most popular song for the film titled Kutty Story in Kannada. Titled Putta Story, the song is crooned by Sam Vishal. A while ago, the same song was released in Telugu too and it received a positive feedback.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film and the audio tracks were launched in a grand event in Chennai before COVID 19 hit the nation. All the songs turned out to be huge hits. Recently, the makers revealed on Twitter that the Censor Board of Film Citification has awarded the film a U/A. The film will be released on January 13. The college drama has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist while Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady.

Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing key roles in the most anticipated Kollywood flick which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the release did not happen as per the plan owing to the pandemic situation. Recent reports suggest that the makers of Master are planning to skip to release the film’s trailer. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Vijay will be joining hands with Nelson Delipkumar for his next film and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

