Puttakkana Makkalu: From the cast to premiere date & time, where to watch & all about the new show in Kannada

Kannada TV audience can rejoice as the new fiction show, Puttakkana Makkalu has been launched on December 13. Umashree, the National Award-winning actress, makes her much-awaited comeback to the small screen with this show. As Puttakkana Makkalu goes on air at 7:30 PM, here's everything you need to know about it.

Storyline: Abandoned by her father, Akshara, one of the daughters, vows to become an IAS officer and restore her mother Puttakka's pride. Amidst her struggles, she falls in love with the song of Bangaramma and a local goon.

Star cast: Umashree plays the lead role and a mother Puttakka of three daughters. Manju Bhashini of Silli Lalli fame will be seen in the role of a money lender. The show also stars Ramesh Pandit as Umashree's husband, Ameeta Kulal, Shilpa Savasere, Sanjana Burli, Akshara among others.

When and where to watch: You can watch Puttakkana Makkalu at 7:30 PM on Zee Kannada. The show, directed by Aroor Jagadish, will air from Monday to Friday.

You can watch yesterday's episode of Puttakkana Makkalu on Zee5.

The promo of the new Kannada show looks every bit exciting and it remains to see what's in store next for the viewers on the small screen.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH THE PROMO OF THE SHOW

