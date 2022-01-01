Puzhu Teaser: Mammootty starrer promises an entertaining crime thriller; Watch VIDEO

On the occasion of New Year, the teaser of Mammootty starrer Puzhu is out. The teaser from the Malayalam crime-thriller film sees Mammootty in a very calm avatar as he gets into a conversation with a child. The visuals in the teaser video is super intriguing and it will leave you wanting for more,

Titled Puzhu, he revealed that the film has Parvathy Thiruvothu as the leading lady. The upcoming Mollywood flick will be directed by Ratheena. Puzhu, which is touted to be a social thriller, marks Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. The highly anticipated project will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films.