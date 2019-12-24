PV Sindhu shares a delightful picture with Rajinikanth; Calls it a ‘Moment of wow’

Badminton champion PV Sindhu took to social media and shared a picture, in which she was seen having a light moment with Rajinikanth.

While it is well known that superstar Rajinikanth has a tremendous fan base in the world, when celebrities share their fan moments with the star, it makes headlines. In once such incident, Badminton star PV Sindhu met the megastar and clicked a picture with him. She shared the picture on social media and expressed her fan girl moment as ‘the moment of wow’.

Apparently, India's top badminton player met superstar Rajinikanth on the sets of the superstar’s next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, produced by Sun Pictures. She even had an interaction with Rajinikanth for a couple of minutes. Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which is directed by AR Murugadoss, is all set to hit the big screens for Pongal 2020. He is currently busy with the shooting of his next movie, which is being directed by Siruthai Siva.

As far as the technical crew of Thalaivar 168 is concerned, stunt choreography is being done by Dhilip Subbarayan and the film will be edited by Ruben. It is being said that the film is planned for a Diwali 2020 release. However, there has been no official confirmation on it yet. It is being said that Thalaivar 168 will be a rural emotional family entertainer and Rajinikanth will be seen in an unseen avatar. Meanwhile, according to speculations, Rajinikanth’s next tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 will be co-produced by Vels Film International, Dhanush and Kalaipuli S Thanu. There are also reports, which claim that the superstar will be getting a whopping Rs 100 crore as remuneration. The film is expected to go on floors in April 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

