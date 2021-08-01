PV Sindhu wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Samantha congratulate

Another proud moment for India as Shuttler PV Sindhu has defeated China's He Bing Jiao to win her second consecutive Olympic medal. India rejoices her big win and social media is filled with congratulatory wishes for her. South celebs like Kamal Haasan, Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu and Mohanlal and many others have taken to their social media space and are hailing her feat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised ace badminton player PV Sindhu. He tweeted, "We are all elated by the stellar performance by PV Sindhu. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is proud as PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to secure two individual Olympic medals. He tweeted, "Kudos to @Pvsindhu1 for bagging the bronze at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian Woman to secure two individual Olympic medals!"

Mahesh Babu congratulated PV Sindhu with a heartwarming note. He tweeted, "Yet another historic win.. by one of India's best!! Congratulations on winning the bronze @Pvsindhu1 ! Immensely happy and proud!! Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign #Tokyo2020."

Samantha Akkineni expressed pride in Sindhu as she wrote, "And she does it again...I can't imagine what this takes. we absolutely love you and respect your hard work and dedication. You are so special."

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, congratulated PV Sindhu with a heartfelt note. His tweet in Tamil translates to, "Participating in the Olympics is an achievement. Winning a medal is a great achievement. Winning the medal twice is a historic achievement. Veeramangai PV, who made a new history. India is the pride of Indian women. Congratulations to him heartily."

