Pyaar Prema Kalyanam OTT Release: When and where to watch Elan and Saanve Megghana’s romantic comedy

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is set to star director Elan in the lead role, marking his acting debut as a leading man. With the romantic comedy gearing up for its digital release, here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is scheduled to premiere directly on Netflix on August 21, 2026. The official announcement was shared through the streaming platform's social media handles.

Official post and plot of Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam follows Pavi, a popular influencer who refuses to leave her family home after marriage. Instead, her husband, Elan, moves in with her, setting off a hilarious chain of culture clashes, family chaos, shifting expectations, and heartfelt self-discovery.

As the newlyweds navigate their unconventional arrangement, they soon realise that perhaps the biggest tradition worth challenging is the idea that everyone else gets to define their happily ever after.

Speaking about the film, producer Sreenidhi Sagar said, “Following the incredible response to Made in Korea, which proved that authentic Tamil stories can resonate with audiences around the world, we were looking for another story with that same universal appeal. From the moment we heard this story, we knew it had the perfect blend of heart, humour, and relatability. What makes Pyaar Prema Kalyanam special is the way it explores modern relationship dynamics through a refreshing premise while remaining deeply rooted in family values and Tamil culture. It is a wholesome entertainer.”

Cast and crew of Pyaar Prema Kalyanam

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam stars Elan and Saanve Megghana in the lead roles, with Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Elango Kumaravel, Senthil, and several others playing pivotal roles. Moreover, Yuvan Shankar Raja serves as the composer.

Directed by Elan , the film's title appears to share a thematic connection with his directorial debut, Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, which was released in 2018.

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