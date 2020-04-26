Quarantine Diaries: Allu Arjun doing morning stretches with daughter Arha is all things love; See Photo

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha recently shared a picture of the actor doing stretches with his princess Arha and we bet, its the most adorable picture on social media today.

Mahesh Babu to KGF star Yash, many South Indian actors are sharing their adorable moments with kids on social media. As it is nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, celebrities are spending much of their time with family and their beautiful moments are a treat to watch for. Allu Arjun's wife Sneha recently shared a picture of the actor doing stretches with his princess Arha and we bet, its the most adorable picture on social media today. One can see in the picture, Allu Arjun and Arha bending down as they start their day with morning stretches. Isn't it cute?

The father-daughter duo shares an enviable bond and their latest picture is only making our weekend look brighter amid lockdown. Bunny's little princess is already popular on social media just like her father. Allu Arjun keeps treating his fans with some cute moments of them. Be it doing a dosa step from Ramuloo Ramulaa song to having cute chats with her, the doting father keeps sharing some delightful videos of his kids.

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

Check out latest posts below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa. After Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to his next film. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role. Right now, the shoot for Pushpa has been put to a halt like all other movies owing to the indefinite lockdown announced across India because of the Coronavirus scare.

