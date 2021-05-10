Quarantine Playlist For This Week: Enjoy Enjaami to Butta Bomma; 5 groovy songs to drive away your blues

For this week’s quarantine playlist, we have list down 5 South Indian groovy songs to make the most of your self-quarantine days.

Monday is here and it is time to shut yourself from all the negativity and reading news about the COVID-19 pandemic. Call in your friends and host online dance sessions to distress yourself. Let the feel-good and groovy music take you to places you've never been before. For this week’s quarantine playlist, we have listed down 5 South Indian groovy songs to make the most of your self-quarantine days.

1. Butta Bomma: Butta Bomma song from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the most loved and trending songs. The foot-tapping number witnessed Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge setting the dance floor on fire with their crazy dance moves. Butta Bomma's music is composed by S Thaman, sung by Armaan Malik, and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

2. Enjoy Enjaami: Enjoy Enjaami, one of the most popular songs, which is also hit among the celebs while they workout is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. It is an independent song sung by Dhee and Rapper Arivu. Samantha Akkineni, Nazriya Fahadh, and Raashi Khanna were recently seen grooving to this track.

3. Mind block: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's Mass number 'Mind Block' is one of the most loved Telugu songs. It has registered over 100 million views on YouTube. Crooned by Blaaze and Ranina Reddy, the foot-tapping song has music by Devi Sri Prasad and penned by Sri Mani.

4. Rowdy Baby: Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's 'Maari 2' song Rowdy Baby made history by becoming the first South Indian song to cross one billion views (100 crores) on YouTube. The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the song has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva.

5. Vaathi Coming: Thalapathy Vijay's Vaathi Coming is unarguably the most popular and groovy number of 2021. Vaathi Coming is loaded with ultra-catchy rhythms and the Thara-local slang. Listen to this Anirudh​ dance number on loop this week during your workout sessions or while cooking.

Let us know your favourite peppy song in the comment section below.

