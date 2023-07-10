Quiz: 8 years of Baahubali The Beginning release; Answer questions to test your knowledge on Prabhas starrer

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning charted history for Indian cinema. The movie starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannaah Bhatia transcended every border and made the world witness the power of Indian cinema. Today, the film completes 8 years of its release, on July 10.

Exactly 8 years, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali was released in theatres and showed a visual spectacle to the audiences. From storytelling, visuals to music, everything about the film set a new benchmark and won well acclaim and applause. There are still many scenes that are etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences.

Baahubali: The Beginning not only made Indian cinema fly in glory but also the stardom Prabhas achieved with this film remains unforgettable. He effortlessly portrayed the dual roles of Amarendra and Mahendra Bahubali and made his career best. The film became the highest-grossing Telugu film and the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It also became the first Indian film to be nominated for American Saturn Awards.

On the occasion of the cinematic masterpiece Baahubali: The Beginning completing 8 glorious years, take a quiz about Prabhas starrer and prove if you are a real fan.

Take quiz about Prabhas' Baahubali: The Beginning on 8 years of release

