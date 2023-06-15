Quiz: Answer 7 questions about Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Sivaji The Boss on 16 years of release

Do you remember Rajinikanth's movie Sivaji: The Boss, which was a blockbuster hit in Tamil and Telugu? What a movie and performance by Rajinikanth as Shivaji Arumugam right? Well, it's been 16 years since the film was released, and is still cherished by fans. Today, exactly 16 years ago, on June 14, the film was released in the theatres and became the biggest hits in Tamil.

Rajinikanth recently visited AVM Heritage Museum, launched by AVM Studios. The actor witnessed the props used in Sivaji: The Boss in the museum. He is seen posing with the swords and iconic car used during the filming of the film.

On that note, if you are a fan of Rajinikanth or watched Sivaji: The Boss, take a quiz about the film on the special occasion of 16 years of release.

Take a quiz about Rajinikanth's Sivaji The Boss here:

