QUIZ: How well do you know Suriya’s film journey? Answer a few questions and find out

Suriya is undeniably one of the most prominent names in Tamil cinema at present. The actor has been an active part of the film industry since 1997, and continues to entertain fans with versatile characters and unique stories.

Over the years, Suriya has gained a massive fan-following with die-hard fans who track each new update in the actor’s professional life. Do you think you are one of the biggest fans of the Jai Bhim actor and know everything about him? Well, now it’s time to prove it! Scroll down, take the quiz and see how much you know about Suriya

Take the quiz below:

Suriya on the workfront

Suriya was last seen as the antagonist Rolex in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2022 film Vikram. The actor is currently filming for his upcoming period action film Kanguva, helmed by Siva. The film is touted to release later this year, and features an ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Jagapathi Babu and more in prominent roles.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to reunite with Sudha Kongara for a film tentatively titled Suriya43. Additionally, he is also slated to join hands with Vetrimaaran for a film titled Vaadivasal, and is also speculated to be a part of Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna.

ALSO READ: QUIZ: How well do you know Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer dark comedy film Super Deluxe?