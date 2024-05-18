QUIZ: Rajinikanth to Nayanthara, can you guess the real names of your favorite South stars?
Calling all the South cinema fans to guess the real names of these stars including Nayanthara, Rajinikanth, and Dhanush. Take this quiz to find out.
Being a celebrity is definitely not easy. It comes with its fair share of challenges. Just imagine being under the spotlight constantly. For stars, privacy becomes a luxury, and being in the focus is the lifestyle. They are judged for everything they do. Whether it is their choice of clothes or their choice of projects, they can not afford to keep the audience's perspective in mind.
Celebrities often use stage names to make themselves known or to maintain their privacy. Some do it following suggestions from their astrologists or numerologists’ suggestions, while others do so to avoid confusion with some already established actors from the industry. In some cases, a celebrity goes for a stage name to protect privacy as it can help in creating a boundary between public and personal life. Name changes can also signal career shifts or shape public perception.
On that note, let’s play a fun game. All you’ve to do is just guess the real names of these South celebs, who enjoy a massive fan following.
Quiz starts in 3...2...1
ALSO READ: BTS PHOTO: Thalapathy Vijay goes through transformation for GOAT film’s VFX; director shares pic