R Madhavan is all hearts for two sisters who made their mother proud by becoming police officers

R Madhavan is among the celebs who are quite active on social media. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor is often seen sharing his views on things happening around him. This isn’t all. Madhavan also makes sure to interact with his fans as and when possible along with appreciating the good samaritans of the society. However, his recent post on the micro-blogging site Twitter is grabbing the attention for an altogether different reason as he hailed the young lady officers.

It so happened that the Nishabdham actor was tagged in a post on Twitter featuring two officers, who happened to be sisters, dressed in police uniform. The ladies were seen posing with their mother who was seen beaming with pride as her daughters made her proud by becoming police officers. Needless to say, this picture spoke volumes about women empowerment and did brought a smile on many faces. While Madhavan was tagged in the post along with Raveen Tandon, the Vikram Vedha actor went on to respond to the tweet and was all hearts for ladies. He was seen congratulating the girls with a bunch of emojis including heart emoticons and the Indian National Flag icons.

Take a look at R Madhavan’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Madhavan is gearing up for the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Helmed, written and produced by Madhavan himself, the biographical drama is based on the life of former scientist and ISRO aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan. To note, Madhavan will be seen playing the role of Nambi Narayanan in the movie. He had launched the trailer of the movie early this year and it had opened to rave reviews from the audience.

