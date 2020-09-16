  1. Home
  2. entertainment

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham to get a direct release on OTT platform

The film’s producer Kona Venkat conducted a Twitter poll and took suggestions from his fans on whether the film should directly be released on OTT platform.
64012 reads Mumbai
R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham to get a direct release on OTT platformR Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham to get a direct release on OTT platform
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s upcoming film Nishabdham is one of the most awaited flicks of South entertainment industry. The film was originally supposed to release in December 2019. However, it did not happen and the release date was postponed several times. Now, since it looks like there’s a long way to go for the theatres to reopen, the makers of Nishabdham had earlier announced that they will consider to release it directly on digital platform.

Now, the film’s producer Kona Venkat conducted a Twitter poll and took suggestions from his fans on whether the film should directly be released on OTT platform. The poll got huge response with more than 70 percent followers suggesting for a direct OTT release, while about 14 percent followers wanted the makers to wait for theatrical release. The remaining voted for ‘anywhere is fine’. According to media reports, tomorrow the makers will announce the film’s OTT release officially.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu tests COVID positive; Says he will take it as an opportunity to help others

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad, Nishabdham. The film has music by Gopi Sunder. The teaser gave a glimpse of the film theme which is, “Everyone is a suspect”. Hollywood film Kill Bill fame Michael Madsen will be seen as a police officer who will be conducting interrogations to solve the mystery behind a murder.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement