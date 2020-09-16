R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham to get a direct release on OTT platform

The film’s producer Kona Venkat conducted a Twitter poll and took suggestions from his fans on whether the film should directly be released on OTT platform.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s upcoming film Nishabdham is one of the most awaited flicks of South entertainment industry. The film was originally supposed to release in December 2019. However, it did not happen and the release date was postponed several times. Now, since it looks like there’s a long way to go for the theatres to reopen, the makers of Nishabdham had earlier announced that they will consider to release it directly on digital platform.

Now, the film’s producer Kona Venkat conducted a Twitter poll and took suggestions from his fans on whether the film should directly be released on OTT platform. The poll got huge response with more than 70 percent followers suggesting for a direct OTT release, while about 14 percent followers wanted the makers to wait for theatrical release. The remaining voted for ‘anywhere is fine’. According to media reports, tomorrow the makers will announce the film’s OTT release officially.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi’s brother Naga Babu tests COVID positive; Says he will take it as an opportunity to help others

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdham is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad, Nishabdham. The film has music by Gopi Sunder. The teaser gave a glimpse of the film theme which is, “Everyone is a suspect”. Hollywood film Kill Bill fame Michael Madsen will be seen as a police officer who will be conducting interrogations to solve the mystery behind a murder.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×