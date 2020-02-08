R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty starrer Nishabdham gets a release date

The makers of Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan starrer Nishabdham took to their Twitter account and announced that the film will hit the big screens on April 2.

It would be safe to say that Anushka Shetty is the 'Lady Superstar' of Telugu cinema. Having said that, it comes as no wonder that Telugu movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the beauty queen's return after Bhaagamathie as her role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy didn't exactly satiate the needs of her fans. For the unversed, it's been two years since Bhaagamathie had hit screens and set the box office on fire.

Anushka's upcoming movie Nishabdham will hit the big screens on April 2. Speaking of Nishabdham, the Baabhubali actor will be seen sharing screen space with her co star in the movie Rendu, R Madhavan after almost a decade, and this makes things extra special. The movie is touted to be a thriller and it also has Shalini Pandey in a key role.

Nishabdham falls into the genre of silent thrillers and has Anushka will be seen playing a mute artist. During an interview, Anushka revealed that she interacted with differently-abled people to get the nuances of her character right. Post Nishabdham, it speculated that Anushka might join hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon for a movie. The duo had earlier collaborated for Ajith Kumar starrer Yennai Arindhaal earlier. Amid all this, there is a rumour which is making rounds on social media stating that Anushka is all set to get hitched. While it was rumoured that she and her Baahubali co star were dating, now new reports suggest that she will be tying the knot with an Indian cricketer.

