R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath’s Maara to have a direct release on OTT platform on THIS DATE

Directed by debutant Dhilip, Shraddha Srinath will be seen playing Madhavan’s lead pair in the romantic drama. The duo has shared the screen space earlier in Kollywood film Vikram Veda.

It was speculated earlier that R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath’s upcoming film Maara will have a direct release on OTT platform. The news has turned out to be true and R Madhavan announced the same on his Twitter space. Revealing that the film will be released on Amazon Prime, Madhavan stated that the film will be released on December 17. R Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “Here to bring smiles and win hearts with love, watch #MaaraOnPrime this Dec 17”.

Maara’s shooting was started in January this year. Directed by debutant Dhilip, Shraddha Srinath will be seen playing Madhavan’s lead pair. It is to be noted that the duo had earlier shared the screen space in the critically acclaimed film Vikram Veda. Earlier in August, the makers of the film had revealed that the film’s shooting was wrapped up. It was also announced that the editing and post-production work would be wrapped up soon.

Touted to be a romantic drama, the film is one of the most anticipated Kollywood flicks. Meanwhile, R Madhavan’s earlier film with Anushka Shetty Nishabdham was also released directly on OTT platform. While expectations were sky-high on the film, it came as a disappointment to the fans as they were not really happy about the outcome. R Madhavan also has his own directorial venture, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in his kitty.

