R Madhavan and team Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in France to attend Cannes 2022 & present their biopic; PICS

R Madhavan's next, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor who has directed and produced the biopic has already reached France to attend the event. Madhavan shared two pictures on his Instagram handle.

In the first picture is most likely from the airport, he is on his way with his team. The still was captioned, "#Strange perspectives..Paris to nice..16/5/22 (two rocket emojis) #RocketryAtCannes". In the second photo, R Madhavan is seen posing with his team, "On our way to Cannes Film Festival #RocketryAtCannes". Other than Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, five Indian films will also be screened at Cannes this year.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is all set to make her Cannes debut. The fans of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress gave her a small surprise at the airport. As she reached the airport to head for Cannes, her fans wished her all the best with a poster.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is R Madhavan's debut directorial project. The drama is adapted from the life of the former scientist and aerospace engineer of ISRO, Nambi Narayanan. Gulshan Grover, Rajit Kapur, and Simran will play supporting roles in the flick. This much-anticipated movie is slated to release on July 1 and will be out in Hindi, Tamil, and English.