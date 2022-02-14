R Madhavan announces the grand release date of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect with a special video

R Madhavan took social media and announced that the pan-Indian film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will release worldwide in theatres on July 1, 2022.

R Madhavan took social media and shared the big news with a special video which has an Indian map and gives a sneak peek into the plot of the film.

The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994. The film will also mark is directorial debut as he has written and is also producing it.