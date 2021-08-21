R Madhavan is a 'blessed father' as he pens a lovely note to his son Vedaant on 16 birthday

Madhavan is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. We have a xerox copy of Madhavan, the almost same dose of handsomeness, it’s none other than Madhavan’s son Vedaant. Today, on August 21, Madhavan and his wife Sarita are celebrating their son’s 16th birthday. The doting father penned some lovely words for his son Vedaant and it is all things cute.

Madhavan took to Instagram and shared a photo with son Vedaant and wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place then we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father." Both of them look extremely handsome in the photo. Check out the post here:

Madhavan’s son Vedaant is excellent in sports and he has also represented India at an International swim meet, where he won a bronze medal. Earlier this year, Vedaant also enrolled in the swimming competition of the third Khelo India Youth Games, held in Guwahati, Assam.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda & Dulquer Salmaan narrate for Godzilla Vs King animated video Legends of the Monsterverse

On the work front, Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The plot of the biographical film is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.