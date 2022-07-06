R Madhavan calls Hrithik Roshan his 'special hero always' as latter hails him for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan's much anticipated Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is receiving good response from the audiences, thanks to word of mouth and praises from celebs. After Rajinikanth, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is all praises for his friend Madhavan although he hasn't watched the movie yet. And since Hrithik Roshan hasn't watched the film yet, the actor is having major FOMO (fear of missing out).

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitrer and wrote, The brilliant word-of-mouth for #RocketryTheNambiEffect has left me with FOMO! So happy for my friend @ActorMadhavan who gave it his heart and soul. Congratulations on your directorial debut Maddy & the entire team of Rocketry. Can't wait to watch this in theatre!."

Overwhelmed by Hrithik's Kidness, Madhavan replied, "I have always been in awe of your kindness bro.. but this is another level.. It means the world to team Rocketry and I. You will always be my special hero… Love you my bro. "

R Madhavan starrer hit the theaters on July 1 and managed to maintain the pace at the ticket window. It managed to mint in a decent amount at the box office on week days, despite being released on limited screens. The project also marked his debut as a director and featured Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya was a part of the South versions of the film.

Also Read: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Rajinikanth says 'must watch' as he congratulates R Madhavan on directorial debut

The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.