R Madhavan calls teen ‘faceless monster’ who issued rape threats against MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva

R Madhavan took to his Twitter account to demand strict action against the teen who issued rape threats for MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva.

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni was getting rape threats from a teenager on social media. Reportedly, the police officials have arrested the 16-year-old culprit who has threatened to rape Dhoni’s little daughter Ziva. Many netizens and celebs alike have reacted to the arrest of the culprit who was issuing the threats from behind the computer screen. Reacting to the same, actor R Madhavan took to his Twitter account to demand strict action for the teen.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job .. time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens.”

Take a look at R Madhavan’s latest tweet here:

The teenager started issuing rape threats on both MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram handles after Chennai Super Kings had faced a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

According to TOI reports, the 16-year-old teen was arrested on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat. While sharing the news of the teenager’s arrest, the Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh, Kutch (West) told reporters, “The class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back.”

Apart from R Madhavan, several cricketers, politicians, and celebrities took to their respective social media handles and expressed their disgust over the nature of the cyber threat while demanding immediate action on the same.

