R Madhavan congratulates Allu Arjun on 'iconic' National Award win; Alia Bhatt calls herself his 'biggest fan'

Allu Arjun has become the first Telugu actor to bag a National Award for Best Actor. Ever since the big news was announced, the actor has been showered with wishes and love from his loved ones and co-peers from the industry. R Madhavan and Alia Bhatt, who also won the National Award for Rocketry and Gangubai Kathiawadi, had an exchange of heartfelt messages with Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun congratulated R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect winning the National Award for Best Film. The Sakhi actor replied and praised the Telugu superstar for his performance as Pushpa Raj. He wrote, "Right back at you my dear dear Brother .. you had the whole world wiping their beard and trying to be you .. how wonderfully you owned the role and made it iconic… heartfelt congratulations on the well deserved and hard earnedBest Actor NATIONAL award. Continue to thrillers with a spectacular performances that has become your hallmark."

R Madhavan and Alia Bhatt congratulate Allu Arjun for National Award

Allu Arjun also congratulated Alia Bhatt for winning Best Actress. She reacted to his message and called herself his biggest fan. The actress replied, "congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance- your biggest fan."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi, who is uncle of Allu Arjun, personally invited him to his house and congratulated. The pics are going viral on social media. Meanwhile, a video of Ram Charan's mom Surekha's priceless reaction to Allu Arjun's big win has also surfaced on social media.



Allu Arjun becomes the first Telugu actor to win a National Award

In the 69 years, no Telugu actor has bagged the National Award for Best Actor. The actor played the titular character of Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise and got him a national fame. From his body language, songs to popular Thaggede Le dialogue, every part of his character was recreated by audiences

