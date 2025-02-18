R Madhavan drops FIRST look of upcoming biopic GDN based on the life of revolutionary scientist GD Naidu

R Madhavan has been one of the most versatile actors, who has nailed every role to perfection, be it a massy entertainer to biopics. The star is once again at the forefront of taking up another biopic and has recently made the first look at the project.

Taking to his IG account, R Madhavan dropped the first poster of his next film, a biopic on revolutionary scientist GD Naidu. The actor will be playing the titular role in the project directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. The film is titled GDN.

Check out the post here:

Sharing the post, Maddy announced that the shooting schedule of the movie in India has commenced. In his caption, he wrote, “Need all your blessings and good wishes.”

For the unversed, GD Naidu has been known as the Edison of India, a visionary scientist who is credited for being the first one to manufacture an electric motor in India.

And now as R Madhavan is all set to bring to life this iconic character on the screen, it is interesting to watch how he performs the role.

Besides Maddy, the film also stars Priyamani, Yogi Babu and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The music of the biopic is handled by Govind Vasantha while it is produced by Muralidharan and Aravind K.

In an earlier interview with IANS, the producer of the film had updated the fans about the progress of the movie so far. He had mentioned that the shooting for the film in India will commence on February 18, which is when the first look and title will be revealed.

He further mentioned how the team of the movie, especially the director had spent five years of research to bring to life on-screen such an enigmatic figure like GD Naidu.