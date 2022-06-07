R Madhavan drops a throwback pic with anniversary note to wish 'wifey' Sarita: I'm more in love with you now

Actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today. Marking the special day, the actor shared an adorable throwback pic and also penned a note, which is all things romantic. In the pic, He is seen in a suit, looking all handsome as always, whereas his wife posed in an ethnic suit.

Sharing the pic on his Instagram story, Madhavan wrote, "How is it that I am more in love with you now than ever before and I am just getting started... Happy anniversary wifey.. "( with kissing emoticons). It's an epic throwback photo and they look like a couple made in heaven.

On the other hand, Sarita shared then and now pictures of them taking selfies as she wished her dear hubby on their anniversary. She wrote, "Madhavan wrote, 23 yrs of togetherness. Today, I realized how quickly time flies. I love you so much. Happy wedding anniversary, my love." Well, we just can't get over these adorable pics. R Madhavan and Sarita Birje, after dating for eight-long years, tied the knot in the year 1999. They have been setting major couple goals since then.

Meanwhile, Madhavan will next take on the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his forthcoming biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will also mark his debut as a director. The film will feature Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya will be a part of the South versions of the flick.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect is likely to release on 1st June 1 this year.

Meanwhile, Rocketry The Nambi Effect also premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 19 this year. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.

