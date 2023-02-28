R Madhavan flaunts his sharp new look in latest selfie and proves he's ageing like fine wine

R Madhavan is one of the most popular actors in South and Bollywood as well. He is a perfect mixture of good looks and great talent, which is one of the biggest reasons why he enjoys a massive fan following. The actor makes every woman go weak in knees with his handsome looks and the latest pic flaunting a new look is no different. R Madhavan has caught the internet's attention with his latest look. The actor took to social media and shared a selfie flaunting his new look with a sleek mustache and stylish looks. He underwent this stylish makeover for an upcoming project, which he refrained from revealing details in the caption.

Sharing the selfie, R Madhavan captioned, "New look for a new project. Finally, super excited." As usual, the actor's fans have totally been seemed smitten by him and showered the pic with hearts and comments. A comment read, ‘Ageing like fine wine?”, while another fan asked, “Why are you aging backwards, Maddy?”

Upcoming films R Madhavan will next be seen in Yash Raj Film’s first OTT project, The Railway Men, co-starring Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan in prominent roles. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that R Madhavan has joined Akshay Kumar in C Sankaran Nair Biopic. A source close to the development revealed to us, "R Madhavan has often associated himself with content driven films and characters that require him to push the envelope. He was taken aback with the script of the C Sankaran Nair Biopic and decided to come on board the film. He plays the role of a lawyer, whose character traits are based on a person from that era." The actor has also teamed up with director R Mithran of Thiruchitrambalam fame. According to reports, the untitled film is a light-hearted drama and will be high on humour. Writer Jeyamohan is working on the screenplay and dialogues for the project. The shoot is expected to begin very soon in London. The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

