R Madhavan gears up for body transformation; Says 'Maddy boy is inching back' as he shares gym photos

Be it sharing photos with his son or treating us with shirtless selfies, R Madhavan has never failed to grab our attention over his interesting social media posts. The actor has treated us yet again with some dashing looking photos from the gym. Sharing it on Instagram, Madhavan wrote, "Dad bod be dammed.. Maddy boy is inching back..."

The handsome hunk has won millions of hearts with his strong on-screen presence and acting skills. The actor might be in the 50s but is clearly ageing backwards and we cannot wait for Maddy's massive body transformation look. What do you think is in store next? Definitely, something exciting!

Check out R Madhavan's latest post workout photos below:

On the work front, R Madhavan is looking forward to the release of his directorial debut film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will be seen playing the role of aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan. Rocketry will release in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Meanwhile, Maddy had recently travelled to Dubai for the Ameriki Pandit shoot. The Hindi film also stars Manju Warrier and Sushmita Mukherjee in the lead roles and is directed by Kaplesh Garg.