R Madhavan gets candid as he explains how his friendship with Suriya started way before Aayudha Ezhuthu

By now, we all know that R Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry – The Nambi Effect will have Suriya in a cameo role. Talking during an interview, R Madhavan opened up about his relationship with Suria, and how they both were friends way before they worked together for Mani Ratnam’s Aayudha Ezhuthu. He stated that their friendship started when the film Nerukku Ner was being shot. They both have met at that time and instantly developed a friendship.

He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “I am not sure how many people know, but me and Suriya have been friends since Nerukku Ner. While he was doing the film, I was called for a trials for Mani Ratnam's Iruvar. I auditioned for the role but didn't get through as Mani sir felt I was too young for the role after the screen test. I had met Suriya at that time when he was working on Nerukku Ner”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha K Prasad. The film was supposed to be released during summer 2020 but it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. R Madhavan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Nishabdham along with Anushka Shetty. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film is jointly produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad.

